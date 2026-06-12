Peterson Wealth Services Buys 18,449 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 1,497.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Services' holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $261.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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