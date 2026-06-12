Peterson Wealth Services Buys 2,329 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 211.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Cummins were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cummins by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Cummins Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $655.61 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.90 and a 52-week high of $718.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $646.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.29 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $565.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $726.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, CAO Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 2,408 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.34, for a total transaction of $1,650,298.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,652,328.56. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total value of $482,813.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,165,755. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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