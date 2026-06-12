Peterson Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 23,398 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in DexCom were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,259 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 97,920 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,648.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,704. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 42,694 shares of company stock worth $3,029,267 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. William Blair raised DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $75.25 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. DexCom's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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