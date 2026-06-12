Peterson Wealth Services Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Peterson Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,589.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.00 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,501.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,205.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,000. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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