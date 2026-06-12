Peterson Wealth Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,009 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,077 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $395,098,000 after buying an additional 113,380 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $125.71 and a 1 year high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is 145.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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