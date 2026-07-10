Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 43,297.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12,431.2% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock worth $3,028,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,387,059 shares of the company's stock worth $300,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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