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Peterson Wealth Services Has $213,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
Thermo Fisher Scientific logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Peterson Wealth Services slashed its Thermo Fisher Scientific stake by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 367 shares valued at about $213,000.
  • Despite some institutional selling, Thermo Fisher remains widely held, with 89.23% of shares owned by institutions; analysts still have a generally positive view, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $608.95.
  • Thermo Fisher recently reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share payable July 15, reflecting a low payout ratio of 10.34%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $475.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $479.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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