Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.28 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Peterson Wealth Services lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,064 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,520 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $144.08 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $149.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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