Peterson Wealth Services Increases Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 199.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Eaton were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $474,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $192,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 297,166 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,989,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Eaton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Eaton Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of ETN opened at $394.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $311.92 and a fifty-two week high of $435.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.Eaton's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,209.88. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $402.29 per share, with a total value of $300,108.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,838.06. The trade was a 111.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $453.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

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