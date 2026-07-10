Peterson Wealth Services Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,778 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of EME stock opened at $783.51 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $846.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $774.91. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $537.10 and a 52 week high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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