Peterson Wealth Services Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 132.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 52,529 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vistra by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,048 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 804,322 shares of the company's stock worth $120,914,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VST

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. This trade represents a 32.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of VST stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.59.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here