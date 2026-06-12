Peterson Wealth Services Sells 2,548 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Peterson Wealth Services lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Services' investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in ASML were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,903.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,529.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,365.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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