Peterson Wealth Services Sells 41,827 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Peterson Wealth Services cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 41,827 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,058. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Marathon Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $260.58 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $272.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $244.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is 26.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $243.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $279.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Get Our Latest Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

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