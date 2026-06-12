Peterson Wealth Services Takes Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,454 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The stock's 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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