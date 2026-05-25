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PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab disclosed a new stake in Amazon, buying 5.34 million shares worth about $1.24 billion. The position makes Amazon its 4th-largest holding and about 3.5% of its portfolio.
  • Amazon continues to attract bullish attention from Wall Street, with firms like Bank of America, Raymond James, and others raising targets or reiterating positive ratings. The stock’s average analyst rating is now Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of about $312.66.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while shares also traded near their 52-week high. However, insiders have been selling stock under pre-arranged plans, and Amazon faces some regulatory criticism in the U.K..
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amazon.com.

PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,335,078 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,240,566,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,773 shares of company stock worth $37,989,011. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $266.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.50 and a 200-day moving average of $231.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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