PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,677 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 34,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after buying an additional 175,960 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 563,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,393,000 after buying an additional 40,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.59.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:CHD opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here