PFG Advisors Has $1.48 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,542,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $657,113,000 after buying an additional 2,195,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9,455.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,520,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $282,021,000 after buying an additional 1,504,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,041,386,000 after buying an additional 1,260,434 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 654.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $285,992,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $663,676,000 after buying an additional 753,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MRSH opened at $175.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $174.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.89 and a 12 month high of $235.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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