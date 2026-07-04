PFG Investments LLC Acquires 6,389 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $517.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $844.36 billion, a PE ratio of 169.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Article Title

Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Article Title

At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Article Title

Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has also been pressured by the broader semiconductor pullback and AI-spending fears, including reports of a sharp selloff after Meta-related compute news. That has raised questions about how durable current AI capex trends really are and whether AMD can hold support after its recent run-up. Article Title

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here