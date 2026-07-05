PFG Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Thoma Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,273 shares of company stock worth $26,796,269. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

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Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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