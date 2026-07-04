PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,236 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $178,001,000 after buying an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.35. The company has a market capitalization of $404.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

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