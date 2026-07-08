PFG Investments LLC Invests $524,000 in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.73.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,883.30. This trade represents a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. This represents a 88.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,448,064 shares of company stock worth $313,787,622 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 0.6%

DDOG stock opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 675.83, a PEG ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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