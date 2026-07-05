PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 260.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in DaVita were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock worth $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DaVita by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DaVita by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 636,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,733,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock worth $106,426,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

DaVita Trading Down 0.1%

DaVita stock opened at $234.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

DaVita News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $199.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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