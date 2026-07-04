PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,346 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be ready for a comeback as investors look beyond the tech-led rally, which may help support demand for the stock. Article

UBS said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be ready for a comeback as investors look beyond the tech-led rally, which may help support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to be viewed as a high-quality dividend stock, with recent commentary highlighting it as an attractive dividend aristocrat and a stable defensive holding. Article

PepsiCo continues to be viewed as a high-quality dividend stock, with recent commentary highlighting it as an attractive dividend aristocrat and a stable defensive holding. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a management promotion in Eastern Europe, which signals continued operational execution and regional leadership continuity. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $144.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $162.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.96 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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