Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 73,131 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and said its strategic outlook remains intact, which should help limit downside if investors focus on fundamentals rather than the management change. Pfizer stock slides following CFO exit, 2026 guidance reaffirmed

Pfizer reaffirmed its and said its strategic outlook remains intact, which should help limit downside if investors focus on fundamentals rather than the management change. Positive Sentiment: The company moved quickly to appoint an interim finance chief , suggesting Pfizer has a planned transition process in place rather than a broader disruption to operations. Pfizer Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

The company moved quickly to appoint an , suggesting Pfizer has a planned transition process in place rather than a broader disruption to operations. Neutral Sentiment: News coverage also noted that Pfizer’s recent move is part of a broader investor debate about the company’s near-term growth catalysts and pipeline execution, rather than a change to its core business outlook. Reuters coverage of CFO departure

News coverage also noted that Pfizer’s recent move is part of a broader investor debate about the company’s near-term growth catalysts and pipeline execution, rather than a change to its core business outlook. Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang is the unexpected departure of the CFO, which can create uncertainty about financial discipline and near-term investor confidence, helping explain why PFE has been declining. Pfizer CFO to leave company for consumer goods role

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. HSBC increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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