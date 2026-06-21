Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 392,913 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and said its strategic outlook remains intact, which should help limit downside if investors focus on fundamentals rather than the management change. Pfizer stock slides following CFO exit, 2026 guidance reaffirmed

Pfizer reaffirmed its and said its strategic outlook remains intact, which should help limit downside if investors focus on fundamentals rather than the management change. Positive Sentiment: The company moved quickly to appoint an interim finance chief , suggesting Pfizer has a planned transition process in place rather than a broader disruption to operations. Pfizer Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

The company moved quickly to appoint an , suggesting Pfizer has a planned transition process in place rather than a broader disruption to operations. Neutral Sentiment: News coverage also noted that Pfizer’s recent move is part of a broader investor debate about the company’s near-term growth catalysts and pipeline execution, rather than a change to its core business outlook. Reuters coverage of CFO departure

News coverage also noted that Pfizer’s recent move is part of a broader investor debate about the company’s near-term growth catalysts and pipeline execution, rather than a change to its core business outlook. Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang is the unexpected departure of the CFO, which can create uncertainty about financial discipline and near-term investor confidence, helping explain why PFE has been declining. Pfizer CFO to leave company for consumer goods role

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%

Pfizer stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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