Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 179.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 194,544 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.56.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here