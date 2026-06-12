Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 250,486 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $117,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Stock Up 2.2%

PFE stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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