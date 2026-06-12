Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,620,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,631,225,000 after acquiring an additional 869,175 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here