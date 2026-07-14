Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 113,617 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here