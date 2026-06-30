Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 62,705 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 631,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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