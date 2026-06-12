Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 51,996 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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