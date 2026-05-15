Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 89,208 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $3,019,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,613,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer won European Commission approval to expand HYMPAVZI (marstacimab) for hemophilia A or B patients with inhibitors, a new label expansion that could support future revenue growth. Pfizer wins Hympavzi label expansion Europe

Pfizer won European Commission approval to expand HYMPAVZI (marstacimab) for hemophilia A or B patients with inhibitors, a new label expansion that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also highlighted ongoing pipeline progress, including a new Japan RSV vaccine phase 3 trial and a prazosin site-transfer study, signaling continued development activity and supply-chain execution. Pfizer's New Japan RSV Vaccine Trial Pfizer’s Prazosin Site-Transfer Trial

Pfizer also highlighted ongoing pipeline progress, including a new Japan RSV vaccine phase 3 trial and a prazosin site-transfer study, signaling continued development activity and supply-chain execution. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues Pfizer has effectively “locked in” several years of growth by clearing a major patent hurdle and redirecting cash toward other profit centers, which supports the bull case. Pfizer Just Locked In Its Next 5 Years of Growth

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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