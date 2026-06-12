Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 45,057 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 631,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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