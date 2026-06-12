Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,580,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 808,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Pfizer worth $387,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

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Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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