Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stock Position Cut by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 39,523 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer Stock Up 2.2%

Pfizer stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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