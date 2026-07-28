Pharvaris N.V. $PHVS Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lessened its stake in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,217 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.62% of Pharvaris worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 17.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2,741,600.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHVS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 30,712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $1,089,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 315,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,276.83. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Viviane Monges sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $292,813.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $166,595. This trade represents a 63.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,555 shares of company stock worth $8,880,601.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Pharvaris N.V. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of -2.34.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

Further Reading

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