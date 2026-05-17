Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Position Boosted by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,475 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $192.95. The stock's fifty day moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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