Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,613 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of PM opened at $191.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $192.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

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Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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