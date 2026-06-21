Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,044 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $178.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $193.05. The stock has a market cap of $278.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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