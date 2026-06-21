Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,896 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $86,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,507,278,000 after buying an additional 383,786 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $178.68 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here