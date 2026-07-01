Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 3.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Key Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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