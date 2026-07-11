Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,657 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3%

PM stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.60. The company has a market capitalization of $283.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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