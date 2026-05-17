Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,574 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,089 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.0% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $76,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock worth $20,887,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company's stock worth $748,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PM stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $192.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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