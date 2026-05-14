Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,825 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 153,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $187.78 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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