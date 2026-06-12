Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stock Holdings Lifted by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2,114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Services' investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $282.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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