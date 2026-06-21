Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,055.6% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company's stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts: Sign Up

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:PSX opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $190.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Phillips 66's payout ratio is currently 50.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,242.88. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at $16,553,920. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,540. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Phillips 66 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phillips 66, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phillips 66 wasn't on the list.

While Phillips 66 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here