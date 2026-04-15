Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,967 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.13% of Timken worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Timken by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Timken by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 727,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Timken by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,256,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,624,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKR

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Timken's payout ratio is 34.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $2,120,491.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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