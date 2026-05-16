Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 27,535 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 529.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,738 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,700,970,000 after acquiring an additional 131,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,291,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,762 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $720,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,840,262 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $588,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,933 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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