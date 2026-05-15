Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $130 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.4% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $129,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $417.77 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $421.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its long-term forecast for the global semiconductor market to $1.5 trillion by 2030 , up from $1 trillion, saying AI and high-performance computing will drive most of that growth. The company also said it is expanding capacity aggressively with new wafer fabs and advanced packaging projects across multiple countries. Reuters article

TSMC raised its long-term forecast for the global semiconductor market to , up from $1 trillion, saying AI and high-performance computing will drive most of that growth. The company also said it is expanding capacity aggressively with new wafer fabs and advanced packaging projects across multiple countries. Positive Sentiment: Shares are also getting a lift from a broad AI and semiconductor rally , with Nvidia and other chip leaders strong and TSMC flashing buy signals in market coverage. Dow Jones Futures article

Shares are also getting a lift from a broad , with Nvidia and other chip leaders strong and TSMC flashing buy signals in market coverage. Positive Sentiment: News flow around robust AI demand, including TSMC’s strong monthly revenue trends and continued capital spending, is reinforcing expectations for sustained growth into 2026. Quiver Quantitative article

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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