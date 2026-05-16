Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company's stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,048.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $957.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $774.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $421.64 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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